The rapist attacked a woman in the entrance of a residential building in the south of the capital, transmits Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Moscow. The suspect has been detained. The incident took place on Monday night.

“According to investigators, on the night of November 14, 2022, on the landing of a residential building located near Borisovsky passage in the city of Moscow, a 29-year-old man, using physical force on the victim, committed rape,” the report says.

In the course of joint work of investigators of the Moscow Investigative Committee and employees of the criminal investigation department, the suspect was detained, he was charged under part 1 of article 131 (“Rape”) of the Criminal Code of Russia.

Earlier in Moscow, a man raped a Muscovite in the garbage chamber of a high-rise building. He lured the victim to the crime scene by fraudulent means.