A woman who wanted to sell her minor daughter into sexual slavery was detained in Moscow, reported on the site the capital’s head office of the RF IC.

According to the investigation, the detainee in November, while in Tyumen, posted an advertisement on the Internet about the sale of her young daughter for 1 million rubles into slavery with the provision of sexual services.

To complete the transaction, she and the girl came to the capital. The criminal plan was stopped by law enforcement officers. The detention took place in one of the hotels in the north of Moscow after receiving funds as part of operational measures.

Now investigative actions are being carried out with the woman, and in the near future a preventive measure will be chosen for her.

Earlier it was reported that in Krasnoyarsk investigators opened a criminal case on the fact of trafficking in newborn children.