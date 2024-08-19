In Moscow, a woman and a man fell out of a window of a multi-story building on General Tyulenev Street

In Moscow, a woman and a man took turns falling out of a window of a multi-story building on General Tyulenev Street. This was reported by Mash in Telegram-channel.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the fall, the man received injuries incompatible with life, but the woman managed to survive and was taken to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that the Russians fell from a sixth-floor window. Guests were probably celebrating some kind of holiday there.

In June, in St. Petersburg, a woman and her three-year-old son fell out of a third-floor window of a residential building on the Moika Embankment. A similar incident occurred on Krylatskaya Street, where a mother and her 14-year-old son fell out of a window one after another and could not be saved.