“As a result of operational-search measures, the criminal investigation officers detained the suspect at the place of residence. During the arrest, a stolen dog was seized from the attacker, which was returned to the owner. The suspect managed to sell jewelry, ”the report says.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”). A 38-year-old Muscovite suspected of the crime has been arrested. “Fortochnik” is checked for involvement in other similar crimes.

Earlier, the man complained about the theft of dumplings from his pocket. “Well, they stole it right out of my pocket, good ones, with potatoes,” he said.