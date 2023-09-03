A drunken 29-year-old native of Central Asia raped a previously unfamiliar 29-year-old woman on a plot of land on Dmitrovskoye Highway in Moscow. The police identified the perpetrator and took him into custody. informs The main investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the capital.

According to the department, a criminal case has been opened on the grounds of a crime under article 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”). It became known that the detainee committed violent acts of a sexual nature against the victim and fled the scene of the crime.

During interrogation, the man pleaded not guilty.

Earlier it was reported that an 18-year-old visitor tried to rape a woman in Moscow and was detained.