In the center of Moscow, a top manager of Group-IB, which specializes in preventing cyber attacks, lost his property after a fight with a friend near a bar in the capital. This is reported by the TV channel REN TV…

According to the source, the incident took place on Lesnaya Street. The young man was resting in the company of employees. A verbal skirmish began between him and his friend, which escalated into a fight. At the same time, the top manager gave his things to some of his colleagues, but could not remember who exactly.

As a result, after the fight, the man was left without two smartphones and a driver’s license. Law enforcers understand the circumstances of the incident.

