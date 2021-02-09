The passengers of one of the Moscow buses noticed a boy with traces of beatings. They mistook him for a beaten and called the police and an ambulance, reports Telegram-channel “112”.

When the emergency services arrived, it turned out that the child was boxing and had bruises from class. Returning home from training, he was tired and fell asleep on the bus.

Law enforcement officers still decided to take the student home.

Earlier it was reported that in the village of Ivanovka, Ramensky District, Moscow Region, a six-year-old boy saved a 35-year-old mother from a dog that attacked her. The child found adults nearby who helped the woman fight off the animal.

