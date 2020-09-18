In Moscow, on Thursday, September 17, in some areas of the city, almost a third of the monthly precipitation rate fell in two hours, the press service of the capital’s municipal economy complex reported.

It is noted that the largest amount of precipitation was recorded in the Central (20 mm), North-West (20 mm), North (17.7) and Zelenogradsk (16 mm) administrative districts.

In addition, a strong wind knocked down 27 trees in Moscow, which damaged 10 cars, no one was injured. In total, more than 300 emergency teams and 270 units of the enterprise’s equipment are on duty in the capital.

Earlier it was reported that five people were injured from falling trees due to the wind in the Moscow region.

On Thursday, the regional department of the EMERCOM of Russia issued an emergency warning for residents of the Moscow region about a thunderstorm and strong wind. Residents were advised to remove household items from the courtyards and balconies of houses, park cars away from weakly fortified structures and trees, and bypass buildings and houses with poorly fixed roofs. Similar emergency warning was done for Moscow as well.