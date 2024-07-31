In Moscow, a teenager smoked a friend’s vape and was poisoned

In Moscow, a 15-year-old teenager ended up in the toxicology department after smoking a vape, Baza writes. Telegram.

As the young man said, he asked one of his friends for a puff of his vape while he was on the street. Already near the house, the teenager felt dizzy, his vision began to darken, and he collapsed unconscious.

An ambulance arrived after a call from passersby and delivered the victim to the toxicology department of Children’s City Hospital No. 13 with poisoning. However, a blood test conducted by doctors did not reveal any traces of narcotic or psychotropic substances.

Earlier, in October 2023, two schoolchildren aged 12 and 15 smoked an electronic cigarette in the toilet of the school, after which they felt ill. As a result, they were diagnosed with poisoning by an unknown substance. One of the children had to be placed in intensive care.

In addition, in the Saratov region, several schoolchildren were poisoned by vape liquid, the bottle of which was broken by a seventh-grader. Seven teenagers needed medical assistance and were taken to the hospital.