A student at the capital’s university MIT (Moscow Technological Institute) lost almost half a million rubles when applying for a job, reports Telegram– channel “Caution, Moscow”.

According to available information, the 18-year-old girl decided to combine her studies with work and found a suitable job searching for clients with a promised salary of 100 thousand rubles. At the interview, the student was immediately asked to hand over personal data, supposedly to issue a salary card.

However, a few days later, almost 200 thousand rubles were written off from the victim’s bank card, and it also turned out that a credit card for the same amount had been opened in her name. Now law enforcement agencies are looking into the situation.

