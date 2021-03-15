In Moscow, a dog attacked a two-year-old child. This was reported to “Lente.ru” by the head of the press service of the Moscow prosecutor’s office Lyudmila Nefedova.

The emergency happened in the stairwell of a residential building in the north-east of the capital. The girl was with her mother at the door of the apartment when she was attacked by a German shepherd dog without a muzzle.

The owner of the dog could not hold the animal, as a result, the child was injured and was hospitalized.

The Moscow city prosecutor’s office instructed the Butyrka interdistrict prosecutor’s office to conduct an investigation into the incident. During the inspection, the circumstances and reasons for the incident will be established, as well as an assessment of compliance with the requirements of the legislation on the responsible treatment of animals and veterinary rules will be given. Based on the results of the check, if there are grounds, prosecutorial response measures will be taken.

On January 2, a dog bit to death an 11-year-old boy in Ivanteevka near Moscow. The child and his parents were visiting the dog breeders. At some point, he went out into the courtyard of a private house, and one of the dogs attacked him. The victim died on the spot from his injuries.