In Moscow, a 13-year-old seventh-grader from school 192 tried to break her leg so as not to take the test. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Caution, news”.

According to the source, the schoolgirl had to undergo an important test for which she was not ready. To let him pass, the girl decided to break her leg by jumping off the couch. And to minimize the pain, I smeared the limbs with anesthetic ointment and drank 16 tablets.

As a result, the schoolgirl got scared and did not conduct dangerous experiments on herself, but she managed to take the pills. She was hospitalized in an ambulance at the Children’s City Clinical Hospital No. 13 named after N.F. Filatov. After the procedures were carried out, the schoolgirl had an educational conversation and was allowed to go home.

Earlier, the seven-year-old daughter of a Moscow nurse took a syringe from her mother and decided to “vaccinate” her classmates.