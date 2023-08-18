In Moscow, an 11-year-old student fell from a scooter onto hot asphalt and ended up in a hospital, reports MK.RU.

The incident took place on Bogdanov Street. The child rode a scooter in the yard of the house where the work was carried out. The boy drove onto the uncooled surface and fell. He was diagnosed with hand burns.

Earlier in Moscow, a girl was hospitalized after eating a mushroom found in the yard. She managed to swallow it while walking with her mother, when the woman was distracted for a couple of minutes.