In Moscow, a remote control system was introduced for 30 percent of employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The corresponding decree was published on the portal mos.ru…

The document, signed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, says that the requirement for mandatory transfer to remote control will resume from June 28. Workers fully vaccinated against coronavirus are not included in the calculation of 30 percent.

Also, all employees over 65 years old will be transferred to remote control without fail.

Earlier, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that it is pointless to make any forecasts on the duration of the restriction measures in Russia. According to him, all assumptions may be inaccurate.