Police detained a participant in a rap battle after allegedly beating a pregnant Russian woman

In Moscow, police detained a participant in a rap battle. About it reported official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk in her Telegram channel.

The officer explained that the performer’s performance showed signs of inciting ethnic hatred. A criminal case has been initiated under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity.” Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” found outthat during the performance the rapper said that he was “preemptively beating a pregnant Russian woman.”

Wolf published a video of the detainee. During the first interrogation, he said that he lives in different hostels in Moscow and does not have a specific place of residence. He also admitted his guilt in insulting the Russian nation, declared repentance and asked for forgiveness.