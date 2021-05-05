In Moscow, a pregnant woman attacked the police and tore off the hood of one of them, reports REN TV…

On Tuesday, May 4, on Svoboda Avenue, police officers stopped a married couple who was crossing the road in the wrong place. The police talked to them and invited the man to go to the police station to draw up an administrative protocol.

When they tried to put a Muscovite in a company car, a pregnant woman attacked the lieutenant and hit him on the head and body. As a result, the spouses were detained. At the moment, a check is being carried out on the fact of the incident.

Earlier in New Moscow, a pregnant woman threw her friend’s baby out of the 13th floor window. The incident took place in one of the residential complexes in Troitsk and Novomoskovsk districts. The child died from his injuries. The body of the baby was found by a courier, after which he called the police. He ran into the nearest cafe and asked for help.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!