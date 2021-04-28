In Moscow, a policeman in a service car knocked down a woman crossing the road in the wrong place. This was reported by TASS in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the capital.

The incident happened on April 28 at 15:20 in the area of ​​house 22 along the Yaroslavl highway. The policeman immediately called an ambulance, and before her arrival, he himself provided first aid to the victim.

It is also indicated that the police officer was sober at the time of the accident. The victim was hospitalized, a check is being carried out.

Earlier in Moscow, a Mercedes driver hit two women, abandoned his car and fled the scene. The accident occurred at the intersection of Pulkovskaya Street and Konakovskiy Proezd. The car first drove into a parked foreign car, in which the driver was sitting, and then bounced off the pedestrians.

