In Moscow, a pizza delivery man brought a moped onto a tram, the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport reported.

Mosgortrans contacted the police, claiming the violation.

“Yesterday a pizza delivery courier drove into the tram right on a moped. This not only interfered with passengers, but also threatened their safety, – said representatives of the Department of Transport in the Telegram channel. – The courier did not respond to requests and complaints from passengers and continued to ride on the tram. But Mosgortrans reacted to this behavior. They are already writing a statement to the police about him. “

The deliveryman faces a fine, and if his actions are recognized as hooliganism, he can be imprisoned.

“We welcome the use of public transport, but a threat to the safety and disruption of the comfort of other passengers is unacceptable. We are for the adequacy and observance of the rules, ”the department concluded.