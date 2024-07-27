In Moscow, a pensioner wanted to marry her son and lost 850 thousand rubles

A pensioner in Moscow lost almost a million rubles because she wanted to marry her son. She transferred the money to his barely known bride from the US, Mash writes in Telegram-channel.

The pensioner’s 46-year-old son told her that he had found his chosen one on the Internet. She turned out to be an American servicewoman who was supposedly soon flying to Russia. The girl, barely familiar, asked for money for customs duties and promised to return everything, since she allegedly had a dowry in the form of family jewels.

The elderly Muscovite believed and withdrew all her savings, and also borrowed money to transfer it to her future daughter-in-law. In total, she lost 850 thousand rubles.

Earlier, fraudsters defrauded the 75-year-old former head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia for Moscow and the Moscow Region, Alexander Tsarenko, of 1.5 million rubles. The attackers called Tsarenko on July 23 and 24, offered to edit an article on Wikipedia, persuaded him to download a program to his phone, and wrote off 1.48 million rubles from his bank account.