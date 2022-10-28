In Moscow, a 70-year-old pensioner robbed her 96-year-old friend of a million rubles. The suspect was detained in the Yaroslavl region, informs MIA Media.

“According to the elderly intruder, her elderly friend asked me to go to the bank together, where she was going to withdraw cash. After the women returned to the applicant’s apartment, the guest traced where the hostess put the bag with money, and then quietly took it away, after which she disappeared, ”the message says.

In fact, a criminal case was initiated under part 4 of article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”). The accused is under house arrest and proper behavior. The stolen money was seized and will be returned to the owner.

Earlier, a false social worker robbed a worker in the rear of the Great Patriotic War. When the pensioner brought her savings at home, the swindler distracted her attention, stole 120 thousand rubles and disappeared.