Prosecutor’s office: in the south-east of Moscow a newborn baby was found in the entrance

A newborn baby was found in the entrance of a residential building in the south-east of Moscow. This was reported by the capital’s prosecutor’s office in Telegram-channel.

According to the supervisory authority, the child was found in a house on Ryazansky Avenue. He was lying on the floor of the fourth floor of the house. The baby was immediately hospitalized – no other information about the situation was provided.

“According to preliminary data, the baby was left at the entrance by a woman who is his mother. Her identity is being established,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

They also added that the department began an investigation after the incident. The prosecutor’s office will monitor the future fate of the child.

Earlier, a baby was found in a baby envelope in the entrance of a residential building on Oktyabrsky Prospekt in Syktyvkar. The child was found lying on the floor near the garbage chute by a 31-year-old bailiff who lives in this building. He explained that the baby’s crying did not stop for several hours.