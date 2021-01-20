In Moscow on the site of the building of the sports complex. AND I. Gomelsky, a new universal sports complex will appear, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

The construction of the complex has already been planned. The Russian Defense Ministry and the Moscow government have planned the construction of new sports facilities and the reconstruction of existing buildings in the capital in order to improve the development of the sports infrastructure in the city, as well as to ensure the continuity of the training process for the students of CSKA sports schools.

The Defense Ministry noted that now the club’s home arena is very worn out and does not meet modern standards and requirements. The ministry believes that the new multifunctional arena will help strengthen the image of CSKA and will become a symbol of modern Moscow due to its unique architectural appearance and unique construction solutions.

It is clarified that the new sports complex will provide for the possibility of transforming the main arena for basketball, handball, volleyball matches, tennis tournaments and other sports competitions, as well as cultural and concert events.

In addition, the scheme of traffic and entrances to the building will be thought out, the existing and projected indicators of traffic and pedestrian flows, including during the periods of competitions and peak loads, will be taken into account, convenient transport interchanges will be created, as well as underground and aboveground parking will be equipped.

At the time of construction, more than 600 students of the sports school in basketball, volleyball and mini football from the complex named after A.Ya. Gomelsky will be transferred to the existing sports funds of the indoor athletics and football complex and the sports center. Admiral S.G. Gorshkov.