In the south-east of Moscow, an accident occurred with a motorcycle and a car. As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist was injured, his passenger died. This was reported on July 23 in Telegram channel metropolitan prosecutor’s office.

The accident happened at the intersection of Sovkhoznaya and Krasnodar streets. Previously, a 30-year-old driver of a VAZ car did not give way to a moving motorcycle when turning left.

Footage from the scene shows the car turning and being hit by a motorcycle at full speed. From the impact of the biker and his passenger were thrown several meters from the collision site.

“As a result of the accident, a motorcycle passenger born in 1985 died, the motorcycle driver was hospitalized,” the report said.

Traffic police officers are working at the scene of the accident, the causes and circumstances of the incident are being established.

Movement at the scene as a result of the incident is not difficult, specified in the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport.

