In Moscow, a man was beaten and robbed after announcing in a chat about the exchange of 52 thousand dollars. About it reported on the website of the city prosecutor’s office.

It is noted that a resident of the capital planned to exchange dollars for rubles and wrote about it in a Telegram chat. His message was seen by criminals who introduced themselves as buyers and agreed to conduct a deal in an office on Leningradsky Prospekt.

At the meeting, the young man was asked to show and count the money, after which three malefactors beat the victim and took away his dollars. They then fled in a car with another accomplice in it.

The alleged perpetrators were detained on charges of robbery, the court sent them into custody until June 5.

