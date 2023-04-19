In Moscow, a case was opened against a man who tried to strangle his wife in front of his children

In the south-west of Moscow, a man tried to strangle his wife and came under investigation. On Wednesday, April 19, Lente.ru was informed in the capital department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, on April 18, the person involved in the apartment of the house on Litovsky Boulevard quarreled with his wife and began to strangle her in front of the children. The woman lost consciousness. She was hospitalized for medical attention.

In fact, a case was initiated under the article on attempted murder. The suspect has been arrested and is now being reared. Soon the question of the arrest of the attacker will be decided.

