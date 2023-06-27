In Lublino, a man stole a car from a friend with 250 million rubles in the cabin, informs shot. The car was found in Kuzminki, they are looking for a thief with money.

According to the source, the 37-year-old businessman planned to buy real estate on Rublyovka. He asked his 46-year-old brother for help: he had to take the money to the seller. The businessman handed over to his brother the keys to the Toyota Land Cruiser, which contained 250 million rubles – while some of them were in rubles, and some in dollars. Another 1.5 million rubles he asked to pick up at a certain address on the way.

For his peace of mind, the brother of the entrepreneur decided to take with him a 34-year-old friend who has a permit for a traumatic weapon. Taking the missing amount, the men went to a meeting with the real estate seller. But when the businessman’s brother stopped at the store to buy water, his friend got behind the wheel and drove away. Attempts to get through to him did not lead to anything – he turned off the phone.

Earlier, a police chase and a brutal detention of a hijacker in the suburbs were caught on video.