In Moscow, a native of Tajikistan shot a bus passenger with a trauma rifle.

On a Moscow bus, a native of Tajikistan shot a passenger with a traumatic pistol. About it reported capital Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia in the Telegram channel.

The incident occurred in the north of the city. According to the department, a man, standing at a bus stop, fired at the asphalt in order to “demonstrate a disdainful attitude towards others”; the bullet hit the woman. After that, he boarded the bus and shot a passenger for no reason.