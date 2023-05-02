In Moscow, a 24-year-old man on an electric scooter hit a child born in 2021, who was walking with his mother. This was reported on May 2 in Telegram channel Moscow prosecutor’s office.

According to the prosecutor’s office, everything happened near one of the houses on Profsoyuznaya Street. The child was on the sidewalk with his mother. At some point, the child moved away from her and immediately found himself under the wheels of an electric scooter traveling at high speed.

The boy was injured and was taken to the hospital.

It is noted that the prosecutor’s office of the Southwestern Administrative District controls the establishment of all the circumstances of the incident, as well as the course and results of the administrative investigation.

Earlier, on April 20, on Veshnyakovskaya Street in Moscow, an 18-year-old young man on an electric scooter knocked down a four-year-old girl. At the time of the incident, the girl was riding a scooter, accompanied by her grandmother. After the collision, the child was hospitalized.

On April 17, it was reported that the Ministry of Transport plans to adjust the rules of the road for users of electric scooters that have been in force since March in the fall. We are talking about revising the speed of driving on sidewalks. According to the current traffic rules for electric scooters, segways, gyro scooters and other similar modes of transport, a speed threshold of 25 km / h was set. A number of experts point out that in a collision with a person at such a speed, serious injuries are inflicted on an adult, and for a child or a pensioner, the accident can be fatal.