In the east of Moscow, a man barricaded himself in an apartment with his eight-year-old son

A man barricaded himself in an apartment with his eight-year-old son on Stary Gai Street in the Veshnyaki district in eastern Moscow. This was reported by Baza in Telegram-channel.

Eyewitnesses reported that a city resident was standing with a child on the windowsill of a multi-story building and uttering threats. Witnesses suggested that the Muscovite was in an inadequate state. No other details have been released yet.

Representatives of emergency services have arrived at the scene. Official bodies have not commented on the situation.

Previously, it was reported that in St. Petersburg, the Russian Guard stormed an apartment with a barricaded shooter.

It was specified that the man was neutralized after several hours of armed resistance. The criminal was a native of Chechnya. Presumably, before the incident, he had been under the observation of psychiatrists for several years.