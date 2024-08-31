In Moscow, a man from Dagestan beat up a taxi driver because he didn’t want to pay

A resident of Dagestan beat up a Moscow taxi driver after he refused to pay for the ride. This is about writes Telegram channel “112”.

The incident was captured on a dashcam. The driver Denis from Moscow drove the client to his destination, but upon arrival the man did not want to pay and got into an argument with him. When the taxi driver noticed the passenger’s rude tone and his unwillingness to pay, the man only got angrier. He began to threaten the driver, got out of the car, went to the side window and began to demand that Denis get out too.

When the taxi driver refused, the man threw a few more insults and started to leave. However, hearing the word “scam” after him, he returned and attacked the driver, trying to hit him first with his foot and then with his fist. The second blow hit the target and hit Denis on the nose and jaw. At the moment of the blow, the car was already moving, the taxi driver briefly lost control and hit several cars parked nearby.

The inadequate passenger was caught on video recorder. The police were called to the scene.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow a migrant taxi driver attacked a female passenger after she asked him to stop watching videos on her phone while driving and to keep an eye on the road.