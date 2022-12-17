In Moscow, the Preobrazhensky District Court arrested lawyer Marina Dzhantemirova, who tried to carry phones and tablets in her body to a pre-trial detention center. This is reported in Telegram channel United Moscow courts on Saturday, December 17.

“A measure of restraint in the form of detention in relation to Dzhantemirova M.Z. elected for 2 months, that is, until February 16, 2023,” the message says.

As previously known, the incident happened on December 14. The woman tried to smuggle a deck of cards, a SIM card, strong substances, chargers, wireless headphones and two push-button phones into Matrosskaya Tishina.

Earlier, on November 21, the Federal Penitentiary Service told about attempts to smuggle drugs into Moscow pre-trial detention centers. They noted that in the nine months of 2019, 64 people were detained trying to transfer prohibited items to prisoners in the capital’s pre-trial detention center, of which 29 people were brought to administrative responsibility.