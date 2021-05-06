In Moscow, a hurricane wind knocked down dozens of trees and damaged more than 40 vehicles. This is reported in the official Telegram-channel of the Moscow city economy complex.

In total, 56 trees were blown down by the wind, 44 cars were damaged.

“City services promptly saw and take out the fallen trees, dismantle wind-damaged structures,” the message says.

It is noted that two people were injured due to the wind. One man was injured as a result of a tree falling on the territory of the Vostryakovskoye cemetery, and a woman was also injured from a tree falling in the courtyard on Shosseinaya Street. The injured were hospitalized.

Residents of Moscow were urged to be careful on the street, not to hide under trees and not to park cars near them.

Earlier, Muscovites were warned that on Victory Day, May 9, the weather in the capital will be cloudy with clearings and light rain. The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, clarified that now there is no unambiguous decision on the dispersal of clouds on May 9, the forecast will be constantly updated.

