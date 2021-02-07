Officials from the Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office are conducting a check after being hospitalized for beating a 12-year-old girl, it is reported on the site departments.

According to preliminary data, the child was injured by a 39-year-old stepfather. The incident took place on February 6 in an apartment on Rustaveli Street.

The prosecutor’s office noted that the family was on a preventive account, and the mother of the child had previously been brought to administrative responsibility for failure to fulfill parental responsibilities.

During the inspection, the department employees will establish all the circumstances of the incident, as well as assess the actions of the girl’s mother and the authorized bodies, which should identify facts of family trouble.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the Omsk region received 12 and a half years in a maximum security penal colony for the murder of a three-year-old stepson.