In Moscow, a four-year-old girl fell out of a sixth-floor window when her mother left home, informs Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office.

The girl survived, but was hospitalized in serious condition. According to the department, at the time of the fall, her mother left the apartment, leaving the child in the care of her other minor children.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating.

Earlier, a Russian on sheets tried to go down from the window of a high-rise building and fell.