A minor child climbed out of the window of an apartment located on the 18th floor of a residential building. This was reported by the press service of the Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, April 5, in its Telegram channel.

The incident took place in a house on Rozhdestvenskaya Street. Neighbors called police to the scene. At present, nothing threatens the life and health of a five-year-old boy, he is safe.

According to the city news agency “Moscow”, 30-year-old mother of the child at the time of the incident was at home. It is known that earlier it has already come to the attention of authorized bodies. The issue of bringing her to the responsibility established by law is under the control of the prosecutor’s office.

The department noted that another minor child is being brought up in the family. The living arrangements of children are under control in the Kuzminsk Interdistrict Prosecutor’s Office, writes RIAMO.

The prosecutor’s office urged parents not to leave children unattended in a room with an open window, and also if there is a possibility that the child himself will be able to open it.

On April 4, in Voronezh, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor onto a parked car. Local residents write that the man, previously, was intoxicated. Before the fall, he was shouting something from the balcony, clarifies “Reedus”. After that, he fell from a height of about 60 m onto the Nissan X-Trail SUV.

As clarifies REGNUM, a man born in 1982 fell from a height. Rescuers helped the victim get off the roof of the car and handed him over to the doctors, writes NSN. He reached the ambulance on his own, the TV channel notes. “360”.

According to the doctor of the Emergency Hospital No. 1 of Voronezh, Igor Banin, the man was practically not injured.

The condition of the victim is stable, of moderate severity, but taking into account the fall from such a height, it is necessary to monitor the patient.

According to the channel “Star”, the owner of the car on which the man fell, wrote a statement to the police on the fact of damage to his property. Damage to the roof and trunk received a foreign car produced in 2013.