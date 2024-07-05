In Moscow, migrants beat up an FSB veteran with stones and bricks

In Moscow, a crowd of migrants beat a veteran of the Federal Security Service (FSB) half to death with concrete stones and bricks. This was reported by the Russian Community in Telegram.

As the organization reported, the victim and his wife contacted its representatives themselves. According to the couple, they were returning home when they heard insults directed at them from passing migrants. The man took the woman home, and went out into the entrance and entered into a dialogue with the migrants. As a result, the foreigners attacked the FSB veteran in a crowd and began to hit him with concrete blocks, reinforcement bars and bricks. Then the wounds on the bleeding Russian’s head were deliberately covered with paint, which is why doctors were unable to immediately treat and stitch up the injuries.

At the hospital, the man was diagnosed with multiple head injuries, bruises, a broken nose and cuts on his hand. Surgeons gave the victim dozens of stitches.

According to the FSB veteran’s wife, she contacted the police, but this did not produce any results. “Their [мигрантов] “They didn’t even detain me,” the Russian woman said.

After the couple contacted the Russian Community, FSB officers got involved in the case, the organization reported. The special services detained the migrants, who now face deportation from Russia.

Related materials:

Earlier, a Moscow resident faked pleasure during a rape by migrants in order to save her life. As it became known, the Russian woman and her boyfriend were walking in a park in the northwest of the capital, when two visitors approached them and began to provoke a conflict. As a result, the foreigners beat up the woman’s companion and took turns raping her, threatening her with a knife.