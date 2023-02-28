In Moscow, a courier brought an order with food and stole Prada shoes for 100 thousand rubles

In Moscow, a courier brought food to customers and stole Prada luxury brand shoes worth 100,000 rubles. This is reported Telegram-Baza channel.

The owner of the missing shoes contacted law enforcement. According to him, upon arrival home, he took off his shoes at the door and went into the apartment. However, after 20 minutes, he discovered that the shoes were gone.

So, surveillance cameras recorded that a courier was involved in their disappearance. The posted footage shows that the man brought the order to the neighbors. After he handed over the bag of groceries, he noticed the shoes left in the corridor and took them with him. It is noted that at the moment the police are looking for the kidnapper.

Earlier, Russian businessman Mikhail Sutyaginsky was robbed of 1.5 million rubles in the city of Izobilny, Stavropol Territory. In 2013, the former State Duma deputy stayed at the Blue Lights Hotel, next to which he parked his personal car. It turned out that when the businessman went to bed, unknown people climbed into the interior of his car, which he forgot to close, and pulled out a portfolio of the Louis Vuitton luxury brand worth 30,000 rubles.