A fight broke out in the metro carriage, a group of young people attacked a passenger. This was announced on Friday, December 24 by the TV channel REN TV…

The scuffle took place on the evening of December 23, when the train was traveling from Okhotny Ryad station to Kropotkinskaya. As the victim said, he had a conflict with three guys and a girl. As a result, a group of passengers attacked him.

After the fight, the company left at the station, but one of the attackers returned to the car and punched the victim in the nose.

A 26-year-old man filed a complaint with the police, and a criminal case was initiated under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Beating”). The attackers are wanted.

On December 15, the passengers of the Moscow metro helped the police to detain a rowdy with a fake grenade. The incident took place at about six o’clock in the evening at the Polezhaevskaya station.

On October 4, three men beat Roman Kovalev, a 25-year-old resident of the Voronezh region. The attack took place after a verbal skirmish in an electric train carriage en route from Izmailovskaya station to Pervomayskaya station of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line.

As a result, the victim received fractures of the facial bone and nose, as well as bruises. The man was hospitalized.

Investigators qualified the actions of the attackers under Part 3 of Art. 30, part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted murder”). The accused are under arrest.