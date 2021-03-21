In Moscow, a cat saved the life of a one-year-old girl who was trapped in an apartment next to her deceased mother. It is reported by “Moscow’s comsomolets”…

Shortly before his death, the 38-year-old mother of the child warned relatives that she was planning to go to the country. After that, she stopped communicating. The relatives decided that the woman had really left, but after a few days her mother asked her acquaintances to visit her country house, and she herself went to the apartment where the Muscovite lived.

The woman did not manage to open the door, but she heard the meow of a cat, which her daughter always took with her on trips to the country. This circumstance aroused her suspicions, and she called a locksmith. He immediately felt the characteristic smell and advised to call the doctors. The arrived experts found the body of the child’s mother and clarified that the death occurred about four days ago. Her daughter was alive, she was taken to the intensive care unit of the children’s hospital in an exhausted state.

Neighbors claim that they have repeatedly seen a young mother drunk. The cause of death of the Muscovite is being established.

