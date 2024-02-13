Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia: in Moscow, the cat Kuzya saved a 10-year-old child from a fire

In a Moscow apartment in Northern Izmailovo, a cat named Kuzya saved a 10-year-old child from a fire. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported this in its Telegram-channel.

“10-year-old Georgy was doing his homework when his beloved pet began to grab and scratch him. The cat led the boy into another room, where the chandelier was already blazing,” the report says.

According to the department, the boy, after the cat “warned” about the fire, called the firefighters and then his mother. The child took the cat, left the apartment, closed the doors and notified the neighbors. After which the residents cut off power to the entrance.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that seven specialists and two units of rescue equipment worked at the scene. As a result, no one was injured.

Earlier, in the Plastovsky district of the Chelyabinsk region, a cat named Sonya saved her minor owner during a fire in a private house. At the time of the fire, the child’s parents were not at home, and the girl herself was sleeping and did not smell smoke. The pet began to scratch at the door of the room with all his might and managed to wake her up. As a result, neither the cat nor the girl were harmed.