In the Basmanny district of Moscow, a car hit a girl on the sidewalk

In the Basmanny district of Moscow, a car hit a girl walking on the sidewalk. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

The accident occurred at the corner of Lefortovsky Lane and Baumanskaya Street. The car flew onto the pedestrian area of ​​the street, hit a girl and crashed into a building, the correspondent noted.

The victim is currently in an ambulance. The cause of the accident, as well as information about the driver’s condition, are still unknown.

According to Shot, the driver could can’t cope with control.

Earlier in Moscow, schoolchildren stole a car sharing car and got into an accident. It is known that in the Yuzhnoye Butovo district, five friends aged 13-16 rented a car under someone else’s name and went for a ride. The driver lost control and crashed into a residential building.