The footage shows that the car flew into the steps with the hood, while the rear wheels remained on the parapet. In a collision, the car touched and partially destroyed the transition.
According to the newspaper, no one was injured in the incident. The Mercedes driver himself escaped with minor injuries, he received medical assistance on the spot. The police will now deal with the damage to the structure.
