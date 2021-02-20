In the north of Moscow, a car crashed into a bus stop, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Moscow State Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The accident happened at about five o’clock in the morning on Khoroshevskoe highway near house 22. It is clarified that at the time of the accident there was no one at the bus stop. The driver himself died.

According to preliminary data, he became ill while driving.

Police officers are working on the spot, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Earlier it was reported that three people were injured in an accident involving a passenger bus in the Khabarovsk Territory.