In Moscow, a 93-year-old resident of the Golyanovo district gave more than 10.7 million rubles to scammers. This was reported on Sunday, November 26, by the press service of the capital’s prosecutor’s office.

Fraudsters began calling their victims, posing as bank and law enforcement officials. They convinced the woman that unknown people were trying to get her money by proxy. As a result, the pensioner believed the attackers and began to follow their instructions.

“The attackers sent an accomplice to the woman, who posed as a law enforcement officer and traveled with the pensioner to bank branches, where the latter withdrew her savings from her accounts and handed them over to a stranger,” the report clarifies. Telegram channel departments.

The pensioner was forbidden to tell anything about what was happening, and in front of bank employees she was forced to call her accomplice her goddaughter.

Currently, those involved in committing fraudulent activities are being identified.

The day before, on November 25, lawyer, candidate of legal sciences, member of the Presidential Council for Human Rights Shota Gorgadze pointed out that scammers are increasingly taking advantage of the gullibility of older people to carry out their illegal actions. According to him, when there are no grown-up children nearby, when no one is interested in them, then any call is perceived as some kind of act of attention.

Thus, on November 15, it was reported that a Moscow pensioner sold two apartments, wanting to make money on investments, and gave the money to scammers.