Shot: 15-year-old Muscovite overdoses on drugs during a college class

A 15-year-old college student at the Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics (MTUSI) was hospitalized due to a drug overdose, which he consumed right in class. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, in one of the messengers the teenager came across a channel selling butanediol. According to information from open sources, this is a potent psychoactive substance that is part of other narcotic drugs. In Russia, the circulation of butanediol is limited and is under state control.

The substance arrived disguised as an ordinary antiseptic in a 100-ml bottle, which the boy decided to take to class. During a geography lesson, he tried butanediol, after which he began to lose consciousness. As a result, he was hospitalized with drug poisoning.

According to the channel, the police are conducting an investigation into the incident and are looking for sellers of the psychoactive substance.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, four schoolchildren were admitted to intensive care due to drug poisoning. One of the teenagers lying unconscious near a shopping center in the Kolpinsky district of the city was noticed by a passerby who called an ambulance. Three more boys were later admitted to the hospital. When viewing recordings from CCTV cameras, it became known that the schoolchildren came to the shopping center during the day, moved through the halls with an unsteady gait and lost consciousness approximately every three to four minutes.