In Moscow, over the past 24 hours, 76 patients with an identified coronavirus infection have died. This was announced by the capital’s headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation on Friday, January 1.

“New 5,452 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Moscow per day. In total, 821,128 infected were identified in the capital, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday, ”the report also said.

Moreover, this number of recovered patients for the entire time is 639 809, the number of deaths is 11 356.

Earlier on January 1, it was reported that 27,039 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia over the past day. The largest increase was recorded in Moscow (5907), St. Petersburg (3746), Moscow region (1568).

Earlier on the same day, it became known that more than 91.1 million tests were carried out in the country to detect coronavirus infection.

Also, on January 1, the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, said that more than 100 thousand Muscovites signed up for vaccination against coronavirus and about 50 thousand were vaccinated.

On the eve of the President of the International Association of Specialists in the field of infections Irina Shestakova said that Russia will return to a more or less old way of life if by the fall of 2021 at least 50% of the population is vaccinated against coronavirus.

On December 30, 2020, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko said that the number of patients with COVID-19 decreased by 4% in a week.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus started in Russia on December 15, and in Moscow on December 5. It is proposed to vaccinate with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”, which was developed at the Gamaleya Center and became the first vaccine against coronavirus in Russia and the world. It was registered on August 11.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.