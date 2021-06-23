In Moscow, 6534 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day. This is evidenced by the data of the operational headquarters for combating COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 23.

During the day, 88 people with coronavirus infection died in the capital, reports RT…

The total number of cases of coronavirus in Moscow since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 1,307,243. Over the entire period, 21,686 people died in the city.

Over the past day, 17,594 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Russia, reports NSN…

The day before, it was reported that 6555 cases of the disease were detected in Moscow per day.

On the same day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree according to which, from June 28, only those customers who have been vaccinated against coronavirus, have had the infection in the past six months, or have passed a PCR test for its absence will be able to get into Moscow cafes and restaurants.

At the same time, the Moscow authorities announced that it is not yet planned to introduce QR codes in the capital for visiting shopping centers and fitness rooms. They also ruled out the transfer of stores and vehicles to a “blind” mode.

From June 16, according to the decree of the chief sanatorium doctor in Moscow, Elena Andreeva, in the capital, mandatory vaccination of at least 60% of service workers was announced.

You can get vaccinated in city polyclinics, as well as at mobile points on the territory of the shopping center and offices “My Documents”, in the pavilions “Healthy Moscow” and in parks. Vaccination is free and lasts about 40 minutes, specifies RIAMO…

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

