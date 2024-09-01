In Moscow, 43 planes were sent to alternate airports due to the attack of Ukrainian drones

Following the restrictions introduced at Moscow airports, 43 planes were sent to alternate airports. This was reported on the Telegram channel reported Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) Artem Korenyako.

He specified that on the morning of September 1, the use of airspace in the capital’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports was temporarily restricted. For the same reason, 74 flights were delayed.

On the night of Sunday, September 1, the most powerful attack of Ukrainian drones on Russian territory occurred. According to the Ministry of Defense, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 158 drones over 15 regions.