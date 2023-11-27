In Moscow, about 35% of the monthly precipitation fell in one day, in the Moscow region – about 56%. Leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, announced this on Monday, November 27.

“In Moscow, 35% of the monthly precipitation fell in one day. If at VDNKh it is 12 mm, at Balchug – 15 mm, then the MSU weather station recorded 18 mm of precipitation,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

In the Moscow region, the largest amount of precipitation fell in the south. In Kashira, 23 mm of snow fell, which is 56% of the monthly norm of heavenly moisture, Tishkovets noted. According to him, on Monday night Moscow was hit by an unusual phenomenon – a “black blizzard”, when, under the influence of strong winds, snow flies almost parallel to the surface of the earth.

“According to some reports, the city suffered the heaviest snowfall in the last 40 years. By the morning, the capital was also hit by freezing rain,” Tishkovets wrote.

The hydrometeorological center also warned of dangerous weather in the European part of Russia on this day. Dangerous weather phenomena are expected in most regions of the European part of Russia. Heavy snow and blizzards will continue, icy conditions are expected, with particularly “turbulent weather” in the Central and Southern Federal Districts, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

On Monday morning, the capital’s Department of Transport reported that traffic on Moscow roads was complicated. It is noted that trucks are slipping in some areas. Due to the snowfall, utility services are working in enhanced mode. Muscovites were urged to postpone traveling by car.

On this day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, noted that sharp temperature changes are expected in Moscow this week, and the coldest day will be Wednesday. According to the forecaster, from Monday evening the temperature will begin to drop, which will continue throughout the next night and day, -5…-8 degrees is expected.

Vilfand also added that on Thursday more humid air will arrive in the capital from the southeast, and significant precipitation is expected. Temperatures will rise, however, with daytime temperatures expected to be around -4 degrees.