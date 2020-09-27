Over the past day, 2016 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Moscow. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel.

In total, 7867 new cases of coronavirus infection in 83 regions were registered in Russia per day. 99 people died, 3068 patients fully recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,151,438 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions in the country. Over the entire period, 20,324 people died, 943,218 patients were cured.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor named the reasons for the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the country. So, according to the head of the department Anna Popova, this is primarily due to non-compliance with preventive measures. She noted that today there is a growth that has become “felt” and “expressed”, and it began from the last days of August.